Tiger found dead in Nagarahole

The carcass of a tiger was found in the elephant-proof trench adjoining a village in the Anechowkur range of the Nagarahole National Park on Thursday.

The carcass was discovered by the forest guards on their regular beat near Mathigodu and it is suspected that the tiger had died two days ago.

The tiger is suspected to be around six to seven years old and its death has been attributed to natural causes as the skin and the claws were intact. The post-mortem was conducted as per the NTCA protocols in the presence of senior officials and the carcass was incinerated.