Karnataka

Tiger found dead in Nagarahole

A tiger was found dead in the Kallahalla range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Tuesday.

Though there are speculations of foul play, Mahesh Kumar, director, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, said the cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem on Wednesday morning.

Mr. Kumar said the forest guards, who saw the carcass partially behind a bush, did not venture too close as they did not want to disturb the spot.

