Tiger found dead in Chikkamagaluru district

Hassan

02 May 2021 00:35 IST

A tiger, aged between five and six, was found dead near Shantaveri in the Tanigebailu forest range in Chikkamagaluru district on Friday evening. The animal is said to have suffered injuries in a territorial fight with another tiger.

Forest staff noticed the dead animal on Friday evening and informed senior officers. A team of doctors conducted the autopsy on Saturday. They noticed deep injuries and concluded that a territorial fight might have been the cause of death.

Takhat Singh Ranawat, Conservator of Forests and director of Bhadra Tiger Reserve, said, “Our staff had noticed another tiger near the place where this tiger was found dead. There could be no other cause for its death.” The carcass was burnt later. Senior officials were present on the spot.

