Tiger found dead in BRT Tiger Reserve

Published - June 22, 2024 08:31 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A tiger was found dead in the Kollegal Wildlife Division of Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple (BRT) Tiger reserve on Friday evening.

The authorities who reached the spot near Lokkanahalli West beat on receiving the information apprised themselves of the situation and concluded that the death was due to natural causes. It was reasoned that the claw and skin were intact and there was no external wounds of gun shots and hence ruled out poaching as the cause.

It transpired that the tiger was a female aged around six years. The postmortem was conducted as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority protocol and the carcass incinerated at the spot on Saturday.

