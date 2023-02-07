ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger found dead in Bandipur

February 07, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A tiger was found dead in Bandipur tiger reserve in Chamarajanagar district.

The carcass of the wild cat was found floating at Mallaiyyana Kate Kere in Kebbepura village in Kundukere range of Gundlupet forest sub-division in the tiger reserve.

A note from the Assistant Conservator of Forest, Gundlupet, said the tiger is suspected to have died two days ago.

Forest officials and veterinarians rushed to the spot. The carcass was removed from the waterbody and a post-mortem will be conducted, it said.

The exact cause of death will be known once the post-mortem is done, the note said.

Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director P. Ramesh has constituted a team under ACF G. Ravindra to look into the cause of the tiger’s death.

