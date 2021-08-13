Tiger found dead in Bandipur

Mysuru

13 August 2021 23:28 IST

A tiger was found dead in the Kundukere range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Friday.

The authorities said the tiger, aged around 4 to 5 years, was a male and has wounds sustained from territorial fight with another male tiger. The carcass was found in the Aladmarahalla forest range

Its claws, skin and canines were intact and hence the authorities have ruled out foul play. Postmortem of the carcass was conducted by veterinary doctors in the presence of senior officials of the Forest department and and incinerated as per the standard operating procedure of NTCA.

Advertising

Advertising