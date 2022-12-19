Tiger found dead at BRT reserve in Mysuru

December 19, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A tiger was found dead at the BRT Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authorities said it was a male aged around 5 to 7 years and is suspected to have died in a territorial fight. The camera trap records indicate that it was first camera trapped in 2020.

The carcass was discovered in Kanur in Kollegal range of the reserve and all nails, teeth and skin of the tiger was intact and thus, the authorities do not suspect it to be case of poaching. But, there were external injury marks lending credence to the speculation that was killed in a territorial fight. However, the viscera of the carcass has been sent to the laboratory for analysis and the postmortem and toxicology reports to ascertain the exact cause of death, was awaited.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US