Tiger found dead at BRT reserve in Mysuru

December 19, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

A tiger was found dead at the BRT Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district on Sunday.

The authorities said it was a male aged around 5 to 7 years and is suspected to have died in a territorial fight. The camera trap records indicate that it was first camera trapped in 2020.

The carcass was discovered in Kanur in Kollegal range of the reserve and all nails, teeth and skin of the tiger was intact and thus, the authorities do not suspect it to be case of poaching. But, there were external injury marks lending credence to the speculation that was killed in a territorial fight. However, the viscera of the carcass has been sent to the laboratory for analysis and the postmortem and toxicology reports to ascertain the exact cause of death, was awaited.