ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger, elephant found dead in Karnataka forests

March 23, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A tiger and an elephant were found dead due to natural causes in different forests of the State on Saturday.

The carcass of a tiger aged was found in the Anechowkur range of Nagarahole tiger reserve by the forest guards on their regular beat. It was examined and found to be a female aged around 12 to 13 years with external injuries. The authorities suspected it to have died due to old age besides injuries sustained in a territorial fight with another tiger.

Senior Forest Department officials reached the spot and the post-mortem was carried out as per the NTCA norms before the carcass was incinerated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In BRT Tiger Reserve, a female elephant was found dead in the Yelandur Wildlife Division on Saturday. Wildlife veterinarian from Bandipur Mirja Wasim conducted the postmortem and concluded that the death of the elephant was due to natural causes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US