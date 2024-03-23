GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tiger, elephant found dead in Karnataka forests

March 23, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A tiger and an elephant were found dead due to natural causes in different forests of the State on Saturday.

The carcass of a tiger aged was found in the Anechowkur range of Nagarahole tiger reserve by the forest guards on their regular beat. It was examined and found to be a female aged around 12 to 13 years with external injuries. The authorities suspected it to have died due to old age besides injuries sustained in a territorial fight with another tiger.

Senior Forest Department officials reached the spot and the post-mortem was carried out as per the NTCA norms before the carcass was incinerated.

In BRT Tiger Reserve, a female elephant was found dead in the Yelandur Wildlife Division on Saturday. Wildlife veterinarian from Bandipur Mirja Wasim conducted the postmortem and concluded that the death of the elephant was due to natural causes.

