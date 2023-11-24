ADVERTISEMENT

Tiger dies in Maddur range of Bandipur National Park

November 24, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

he emaciated tiger in the Maddur range of Bandipur National Park moments before it fell dead while being tracked by the Forest Department personnel on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

An emaciated tiger which was being tracked by the Forest Department officials died in Maddur range of Bandipur National Park on Friday.

The tiger was aged around 3 years old and had sustained severe injuries on its body and face in what is suspected to be a fight with another tiger in the same territory.

The emaciated condition of the tiger was first noticed by a few villagers from Maddur Colony and they informed the Forest Department. On reaching the spot, the tiger was found to be struggling to keep itself steady. Soon after it lay down and died around 4 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior officials including Director of Bandipur Ramesh Kumar and others reached the spot and as per the SoP of the National Tiger Conservation Authority. The postmortem was conducted and the viscera sent to the laboratory for analysis.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US