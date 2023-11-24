Tiger dies in Maddur range of Bandipur National Park

November 24, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MYSURU

An emaciated tiger which was being tracked by the Forest Department officials died in Maddur range of Bandipur National Park on Friday.

The tiger was aged around 3 years old and had sustained severe injuries on its body and face in what is suspected to be a fight with another tiger in the same territory.

The emaciated condition of the tiger was first noticed by a few villagers from Maddur Colony and they informed the Forest Department. On reaching the spot, the tiger was found to be struggling to keep itself steady. Soon after it lay down and died around 4 p.m.

Senior officials including Director of Bandipur Ramesh Kumar and others reached the spot and as per the SoP of the National Tiger Conservation Authority. The postmortem was conducted and the viscera sent to the laboratory for analysis.

