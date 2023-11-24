HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tiger dies in Maddur range of Bandipur National Park

November 24, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

An emaciated tiger which was being tracked by the Forest Department officials died in Maddur range of Bandipur National Park on Friday.

The tiger was aged around 3 years old and had sustained severe injuries on its body and face in what is suspected to be a fight with another tiger in the same territory.

The emaciated condition of the tiger was first noticed by a few villagers from Maddur Colony and they informed the Forest Department. On reaching the spot, the tiger was found to be struggling to keep itself steady. Soon after it lay down and died around 4 p.m.

Senior officials including Director of Bandipur Ramesh Kumar and others reached the spot and as per the SoP of the National Tiger Conservation Authority. The postmortem was conducted and the viscera sent to the laboratory for analysis.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.