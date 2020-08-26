Tiger death: It’s a case of poaching, say officials

The tiger that was found dead in the Kallahalla range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve on Tuesday was shot dead by poachers and its claws were missing, according to officials in the Department of Forests.
The carcass was found close to Tattekere haadi and the cause of death of the tiger could only be ascertained on Wednesday. Senior officials of the department who reached the spot on receiving information, waited for daybreak to pursue the case.
The veterinary team that conducted the post-mortem found gunshot injuries and that the claws had been removed, according to Ajai Mishra, PCCF (Wildlife).
Though there were speculations of foul play in certain circles, Mahesh Kumar, Director, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, had preferred to wait for the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death.
Mr. Mishra said this was the first such poaching incident involving a tiger in Nagarahole in recent years and a team would be set up to investigate the case.
