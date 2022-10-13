Tiger dead in Bannerghatta

ADVERTISEMENT

A male tiger, named Suresh, 13, died at the Bannerghatta Biological Park on Wednesday. The tiger was suffering from spinal cord injury and hind quarter paralysis for two years due to a physical injury and was being treated at the Rescue Centre since then, the BBP said in a statement.

“The animal was treated according to expert opinion using laser therapy and other supportive treatment for two years. Recently, the tiger had become completely recumbent and was not eating, the wounds on both hind legs lead to septicemia and it was under fluid therapy. The best veterinary care was provided by the team of veterinarians in coordination with the experts. However, the tiger did not respond to the treatment and died,” the BBP said.