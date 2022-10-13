Karnataka

Tiger dead in Bannerghatta

A male tiger, named Suresh, 13, died at the Bannerghatta Biological Park on Wednesday. The tiger was suffering from spinal cord injury and hind quarter paralysis for two years due to a physical injury and was being treated at the Rescue Centre since then, the BBP said in a statement.

“The animal was treated according to expert opinion using laser therapy and other supportive treatment for two years. Recently, the tiger had become completely recumbent and was not eating, the wounds on both hind legs lead to septicemia and it was under fluid therapy. The best veterinary care was provided by the team of veterinarians in coordination with the experts. However, the tiger did not respond to the treatment and died,” the BBP said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2022 9:33:12 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/tiger-dead-in-bannerghatta/article66006915.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY