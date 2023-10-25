Tiger claws: Forest Dept. raids houses of Darshan, Jaggesh, and Nikhil

October 25, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Forest Department simultaneously raided residences of film actors Darshan Thoogudeepa and Jaggesh, actor-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, and film producer ‘Rockline’ Venkatesh here, besides that of Vinay Guruji in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

The officials were searching for tiger claw pendants these persons were photographed wearing at different points of time, which have gone viral since the department’s action against a reality show contestant, Varthur Santosh, for possession of a similar piece of jewellery.

While reports said some pendants were recovered from the houses of a few who were raided and they have now been submitted to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for confirmation, forest officials were tight-lipped on the recoveries made. Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre is expected to hold a press conference on the issue on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons in Kalaburagi, earlier in the day, he said the law was the same for all and anybody who wore a tiger claw or possesses any wildlife artefact would be encouraging its trade, which was banned.

“The government is committed to strictly enforcing the ban on all wildlife trade,” he said.

In Bengaluru

Teams of forest officials reached the houses of Mr. Darshan at R.R. Nagar and Jaggesh at Malleswaram in the evening. Both actors were not at home during the raids.

While Mr. Darshan was photographed sporting a tiger claw at a temple, a video of Mr. Jaggesh showing the pendant, explaining that his mother had gifted it to him when he turned 20, has gone viral. Both actors have been issued notices to explain the same, sources said. Meanwhile, teams also reached the houses of Mr. Venkatesh and Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy was photographed during his wedding wearing a pendant like that of a tiger claw. However, he clarified on social media that it was not an original tiger claw but an imitation. His father and former chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy also held a press meet on Wednesday and said that it was replica and claimed it was a gift to his son for the wedding.

At the ashram

Meanwhile, forest officials also raided the ashram of Vinay Guruji at Gowrigadde, near Koppa, and enquired about the tiger skin he was photographed sitting on.

Vinay Guruji and his associates told the officers that the tiger skin was offered by a devotee. The photo which went viral was taken two years ago and the skin was returned to the devotee long back.

“A devotee, Amarendra, a resident of Shivamogga, gifted the tiger skin to the ashrama. We have gathered information from Vinay Guruji and others about the photo as well. We will submit a report,” a forest official added.