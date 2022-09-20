Tiger captured in Kodagu

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 20, 2022 21:39 IST

Forest authorities have captured a tiger in Maldare GP limits in Kodagu.

People in the villages coming under the GP limits were in fear as the big cat had attacked and killed a few cows over the last few days.

The tiger attacks had terrified the villagers who demanded its immediate capture.

A week ago, the forest authorities launched operations to capture the elusive tiger. Camera traps had been placed in the vicinity. The tiger was on the prowl in the area as it was also caught on camera, prompting the forest personnel to step up the combing operations.

The operation to snare the tiger was carried out taking the services of the tamed elephants from Dubare. Also, two cages were placed to trap the animal.

The tiger has been finally caught bringing relief to the villagers.

