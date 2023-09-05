Tiger attack: Combing operation launched in H.D. Kote

September 05, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MYSURU

A massive combing operation is under way at Kallahatti in H.D. Kote taluk of Mysuru district where a 10-year-old boy was killed in a tiger attack on Monday.

More than 100 Forest Department personnel have been deployed at the site with three elephants scouring the ground while a thermal drone is keeping watch from the sky. Senior officials of the department are also at the site supervising the operations.

The authorities tracked the pug marks but there was no sight of the tiger and its image was not captured by about 30 camera traps installed in the vicinity. An additional 20 camera traps will be installed on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, locals have complained that a fresh cattle kill had taken place in another village less than 2 km from the spot where Charan Naik was killed by the tiger in the Metikuppe range of Nagarahole national park.

Elephant Arjuna, who was on Dasara duty at Mysuru, was rushed to lead the combing operation and he was joined by Bheema and Ashwathama. Meanwhile, the last rites of Charan Naik was held on Tuesday consequent to the completion of legal formalities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.