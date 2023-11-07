Tiger attack: Combing operation launched in Bandipur

November 07, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Forest Department deployed nearly 100 personnel, including three platoons of Special Tiger Force, to trap the tiger which attacked and killed a farmer in the Moliyur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Monday.

The victim Balaji Naik belonged to Kaadabeguru in Saragur taluk and his last rites were performed on Tuesday. Senior department officials also called on the bereaved family members and commiserated with them besides handing over ex-gratia of ₹15 lakh to the wife of the deceased.

Consequent to Monday’s incident, it has been decided to trap and capture the tiger and two elephants Rohit and Hiranyi have been also been deployed for combing which commenced on Tuesday. Five cages have been placed at strategic points and a few pug marks have been also been identified. But the challenge is to find the same tiger, said Ramesh Kumar, director, Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

He said 40 camera traps have been installed so far and a few more may be in place by Wednesday but no tiger image has been captured so far. In addition to the STF personnel on the ground, Leopard Task Force from Mysuru has also been deployed for combing operations. While there was heavy rain on Monday, the weather was clear on Tuesday but there was no sighting of the tiger. With this, combing operations are on at two places, including one near Nanjangud bordering the Hediyala range of Bandipur.

