Tiger at Binkadakatti zoo adopted

August 16, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Conservator of Forest of Gadag Deepika Bajpai handing over the adoption letter to the followers of Law Minister H.K. Patil in Gadag on Tuesday.

Deputy Conservator of Forest of Gadag Deepika Bajpai handing over the adoption letter to the followers of Law Minister H.K. Patil in Gadag on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To celebrate their leader’s birthday in a meaningful way, fans and followers of Law Minister H.K. Patil have adopted a tiger at the Binkadakatti zoo in Gadag.

On Tuesday, as a means of celebrating Mr. Patil’s 70th birthday, the former zilla panchayat president Siddalingeshwar Patil, Murugesh Badni, Andanappa Bingi and Kartik Gujmagadi formally adopted the tiger at the zoo.

Deputy Conservator of Forest of Gadag Deepika Bajpai handed over the adoption letter to the four in the presence of the Minister.

She hoped that the adoption will inspire others to adopt various birds and animals at the zoo.

Deputy Commissioner of Gadag Vaishali M.L. and Member of Legislative Council S.V. Sankanur were present.

