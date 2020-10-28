Ties with Munirathna restricted to films: Nikhil

JD(S) leader Nikhil K. with party candidate V. Krishnamurthy during a roadshow in R.R. Nagar on Tuesday.

28 October 2020 00:40 IST

He’s not my godfather, says youth leader

Youth Janata Dal (Secular) leader and actor Nikhil K. on Tuesday said his relationship with BJP candidate in Rajarajeshwarinagar Munirathna was “purely professional and confined to the film industry”.

“Mr. Munirathna is a film producer and I am an actor. He had offered me a role in Kurukshetra. Our relationship is restricted to films. He is not my godfather,” Mr. Nikhil, son of former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, said during his campaign rally in R.R. Nagar on Tuesday.

He was campaigning for JD(S) candidate V. Krishnamurthy, who is facing BJP candidate Mr. Munirathna and Congress candidate H. Kusuma. Stating that he was a loyal worker of the JD(S), he urged party workers not to heed to rumours over his bonhomie with Mr. Munirathna.

Mr. Nikhil lost his debut polls from Mandya Lok Sabha constituency during the 2019 general elections.