TiECon virtual event this weekend

The Hubballi chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) has decided to hold a virtual business conference in a cinematic style and already 8,000 members from across the world have registered for it.

Giving details of TieCon, a convention of entrepreneurs, convener of the event Vijay Mane, president of TiE Hubballi Ajay Handa said here on Thursday that for the first time ‘a virtual conference in cinematic style’ was being held and a big bunch of local talented persons were involved in organising the event.

Mr. Mane said that TiE Hubballi had created world’s first business conference in cinematic style in a bid to give new experience to the participants and the virtual event will be held on February 27 and 28.

He said that event had evinced much interest among the Indian diaspora in various countries and many among them, especially those from north Karnataka, had registered for the event. Nearly 80 Kannada Sanghas serving in other countries too had shown interest in the event, Mr. Mane said.

Like the annual TiECon event, this year too all the sessions would be held but virtually, he said.

Mr. Mane said that in the women’s conclave. Editor of Femina andHELLO! Ruchika Mehta, chairperson of Park Hotels Priya Paul , Sports Model, TEDX and motivational speaker Komal Rao, and Executive Director of Brigade Group Nirupa Shankar will give talks.

Mr. Mane said in the entrepreneurs’ summit founder of Deshpande Foundation and chairman of Sparta Group LLC Gururaj Desh Deshpande, former Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, screenwriter Parveez Sheikh, specialist in infectious diseases Gautam Bhansali, president of TiE Global Mahavir Sharma, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, athletics legend Milkha Singh, founder of Sales5X Anmol Garg, and director-general of Software Technology Parks of India Omkar Rai will participate.

In the evening with “Evening with Legends” event, engineer, innovator and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk and chairman and managing director of JSW Group Sajjan Jindal would speak and interact on the virtual platform, he said.

Mr. Mane said that during the event, 16 talented personalities from north Karnataka will share their stories.

He said that 30 budding entrepreneurs would get a chance to present their business plan before investors and the best plans would get seed funding. Canada Trade Centre was also participating in the event to present the investment opportunities in Canada, Mr. Mane said.

Mr. Handa said that soon the organisation would have a local secretariat set up and they had already shortlisted three premises for the purpose. In next few months it would be ready, he said.

Vice-president Vijesh Sehagal, secretary Gourav Shah were present. For registration and details visit tieconhubli.org.