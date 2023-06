June 12, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday termed as rumours the reports that the JD(S) and the BJP may forge an alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Kumaraswamy told mediapersons in Channapatna that no one had made such a proposal before him. He said he was preparing a roadmap for his party to face the elections. Answering a query, he said he was not interested in national politics.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.