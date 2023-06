June 12, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday termed as rumours the reports that the JD(S) and the BJP may forge an alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Kumaraswamy told mediapersons in Channapatna that no one had made such a proposal before him. He said he was preparing a roadmap for his party to face the elections. Answering a query, he said he was not interested in national politics.