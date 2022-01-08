TiE University Pitch competition for start-ups announced

MYSURU

08 January 2022

Event aims to help foster entrepreneurship among college students

TiE Mysuru chapter, one among 61 worldwide chapters of TiE, hasannounced the launch of its regional competition to select the college team torepresent TiE Mysuru chapter at the global finals of the TiE University GlobalPitch Competition 2022. Applications are available atSpeaking about the competition, Ajith Pai, President of the chapter,said, “The pitch competition is a platform for entrepreneurs such as ourcharter members to give back and to help foster entrepreneurship among collegestudents. The TiE University programme offers a complete ecosystem to the nextgeneration of entrepreneurs to launch and scale their start-ups. TiE Mysuru isthe only chapter in Karnataka to host TiE University Program 4thyearin a row.” In the last edition of TiE University Pitch competition, TiE Mysuru provided ₹ 3.5 lakh seed fund and mentorship support to the winners of the pasteditions, a release said here.The competition is open to start-ups/founders who are currently incollege or have graduated after January 2019. As part of the competition, thestart-ups are mentored and coached by experienced entrepreneurs at theregional/city level. After this, they present their ideas to a seasoned jurypanel that selects the chapter (regional) winner. The winning team then becomespart of the global group which undergoes extensive mentoring and coaching byinternational mentors. These mentoring sessions cover many enablers frompitching, presentation design, defining value proposition, fundraising,financial models and many other aspects of entrepreneurship, the releasestated.

Global finale

The cohort then presents to an international jury and competes for cashprizes of $100,000+ including a grand first prize of $50,000 and in-kind awardsof $500,000+. TiE Mysuru chapter will provide up to ₹Rs 1 Lakh cash award to thewinners of chapter-level pitch competition along with one-on-one mentorship andincubation support, according to the release.According to the chapter champion Shivashankar, "The pitchcompetition in the preceding year received applications from 1500+ teams from200+ colleges representing 10 countries.This is truly a global event witha mission to empower and support our best college entrepreneurs. StartupKarnataka Innovation Hub powered by IKP has been associated as KnowledgePartner to promote TiE University Program acrossKarnataka."

