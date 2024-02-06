TiE U - Global Pitch Competition for collegiate entrepreneurs, start-ups

February 06, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - MYSURU

TiE Mysuru Chapter, one among 40 worldwide chapters of TiE Global, has announced the launch of its regional competition to select the college team to represent TiE Mysuru Chapter at the global finals of the TiE U Global Pitch Competition 2024. Applications are available on www.tieuniversity.org/pc.

TiE U (formerly known as TiE University), an initiative by TiE Global, is all about igniting the entrepreneurial spirit in college students, guiding them from ideation to investment, and turning their campus ideas into thriving businesses.

“Our programme is designed to provide college start-up teams with invaluable learning resources, mentorship from seasoned entrepreneurs, and exciting opportunities to participate in Global Mentoring Sessions, Startup Bootcamps, and Pitch Competitions. These interactions and experiences are the catalysts that help transform their start-up dream into a tangible, successful business venture,” a press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2023, TiE U had an incredible impact, bringing together 32 winning teams virtually from TiE Chapters in eight countries spanning three continents. Local college competitions saw participation from a whopping 1,455 startup teams, involving 3,676 college students. These teams received guidance from local TiE chapters and benefited from a wealth of local and global workshops, startup boot camps, and mock sessions, the release added.

Speaking about the competition, Mahesh Rao, president, TiE Mysuru Chapter said, “The pitch competition is a platform for entrepreneurs such as our charter members to give back and to help foster entrepreneurship among college students. The TiE U programme offers a complete ecosystem to the next generation of entrepreneurs to launch and scale their startups.”

TiE Mysuru is the only chapter in Karnataka to host TiE U Program for the 6th year in a row. In the last edition of TiE U Pitch competition, TiE Mysuru provided ₹10 lakh seedfund and mentorship support to the winners of the past editions, he said.

The competition is open to startups/founders who are currently in college or have graduated in the academic year 2022-23 onwards. As part of the competition, the startups are mentored and coached by experienced entrepreneurs at the regional/city level. After this, they present their ideas to a seasoned jury panel that selects the chapter (regional) winner. The winning team then becomes part of the global cohort which undergoes extensive mentoring and coaching by international mentors. These mentoring sessions cover many enablers from pitching, presentation design, defining value proposition, fundraising, financial models and many other aspects of entrepreneurship, the release said.

TiE Mysuru Chapter will provide an upto ₹2.5 lakh cash award to the winners of chapter level pitch competition along with one-on-one mentorship and incubation support. Chapter winners will get opportunity to compete globally and win prize money of $50,000.

The last date to register is February 10.

For more details on the activities of TiE Mysuru, contact Mahesh Kattale, Executive Director, TiE Mysuru chapter on +91 9448154063 or write to ed@mysuru.tie.org

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.