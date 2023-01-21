TiE Mysuru chapter launches regional pitch competition for global event 

January 21, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), Mysuru Chapter, has announced the launch of its regional competition to select the college team for participation in the global finals of its University Global Pitch competition 2023.

In a statement here on Saturday, January 21, TiE Mysuru chapter said the competition is open to startups/founders, who are currently in college or have graduated in the academic year 2021 onwards.

Applications for the competition are available at www.tieuniversity.org/pc, said TiE Mysuru chapter, which is one among the 40 worldwide chapters of TiE Global.

“As part of the competition, the startups are mentored and coached by experienced entrepreneurs at the regional/city level. After this, they present their ideas to a seasoned jury panel that selects the chapter (regional) winner. The winning team then becomes part of the global cohort which undergoes extensive mentoring and coaching by international mentors. These mentoring sessions cover many enablers from pitching, presentation design, defining value proposition, fund-raising, financial models and many other aspects of entrepreneurship,” the statement said.

TiE Mysuru chapter will provide award upto ₹3 lakh cash to the winners of chapter level pitch competition along with one-on-one mentorship and incubation support. Chapter winners will get an opportunity to compete globally at the TiE University Global Pitch competition 2023.

An initiative of TiE Global, the TiE University Global Pitch competition 2023, aims to foster entrepreneurship among college students from ideation to investment.

“University startup teams gain access to learning resources, and mentorship by successful entrepreneurs and are given opportunities to participate in global Hackathons, Startup Bootcamps, and Pitch Competitions. These interactions and experiences help startups take their business from a campus idea into a viable business. The fifth annual TiE University Global pitch competition applications are now live. The teams can register using the following link — http://bit.ly/TiEUPitchFest2023, the statement said.

The prize money for the event has been announced. While a total of US$ 150,000 will be given away during the competition, the first prize winner will get $50,000 while the first and second runners-up will get $5,000 and $10,000 respectively.

During 2022, the Global Pitch competition brought together 30 winning teams virtually from TiE chapters in eight countries. Local college competitions had participation from 1,455 startup teams with 3,676 college students. The teams were mentored by local TiE chapters and supported by local and global workshops, startup boot camps, and mock sessions.

Teams from over 420 universities applied to the competition, and teams from 8 countries representing 30 colleges made it to the semifinals of the global pitch-fest on May 14, 2022. Of these, 12 U.S., Germany, and India teams made it to the finals held on May 15, 2022. Judges were from around the world at every level of the competition. Teams pitched diverse business ideas in varied industries such as healthcare, ed-tech, energy, life sciences, consumer products, agri-tech, food tech, and e-commerce, among others.

President of TiE Mysuru chapter, Mr. Sudhanva Dhananjaya, said the TiE University program offers a complete ecosystem to the next generation of entrepreneurs to launch and scale their startups. TiE Mysuru is the only chapter in Karnataka to host TiE University Program 5th year in a row.

The last date to register is February 10, 2023, said the statement adding that more details can be obtained from Mr. Mahesh Kattale, Executive Director, TiE Mysuru Chapter on +91 9448154063 or by writing to ed@mysuru.tie.org