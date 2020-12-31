Tie forces election through lottery

Gram panchayat members in two wards in Ballari taluk were elected through lottery after they got the same number of votes on Wednesday.
There was a tie between candidates in two wards. D. Ramappa and Devendrappa of Moka Gram Panchayat polled 357 votes each and Nagaraj and Manohar of Chelgurki Gram Panchayat received 319 votes each.
As per the guidelines of the Election Commission, the election officials at Moka Gram Panchayat decided D. Ramappa as the winner through lottery.
Whereas, in Chelgurki Gram Panchayat, recounting was taken up after both the candidates, Nagaraj and Manohar, did not agree to a lottery for electing the winner.
When there was a tie even after recounting, a lottery was eventually drawn and Manohar emerged the winner.
Counting was peaceful at the counting centre in St. John’s High School in Ballari on Wednesday. Elections were held for 3,612 seats of 231 gram panchayats in Ballari district, with 8,745 candidates contesting. Polling turnout recorded in Ballari district was 81.10 %.
