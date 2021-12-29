TiE conference focuses on entrepreneurial ecosystem in Mysuru

A three-day conference organised by Mysuru chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) earlier this month saw speakers from different parts of the globe sharing their entrepreneurial journeys and suitability of Mysuru to pursue entrepreneurial goals.

Delivering the valedictory address at TiECON.LOCAL, the annual conference on entrepreneurship organised by TiE Mysuru, serial entrepreneur and Managing Director of Telos Investments and Technologies, Bengaluru, Aroon Raman, said it was possible to create a world-class entity in Mysuru.

“It is possible to create a world-class entity in Mysuru? Yes, it’s possible and we have done it”, said Mr. Aroon Raman, who was earlier associated with Raman Boards in Mysuru, which was engaged in manufacture of insulation products. “Laser focus on better products, better delivery at better cost with centrality of culture with a global supply strategy helped in growing Raman Boards into a global company”, he said.

The three-day hybrid conference – of which the first two days were online and the last day offline – saw a total of 18 speakers from across the globe share their experiences through sessions spread across nine hours. “We had 18 successful entrepreneurs, mentors and investors across the globe address and share their expertise with the participants. More than 500 members attended the virtual sessions and 150 attended the offline event”, said a statement issued by TiE Mysuru chapter on Tuesday.

B.V. Jagadeesh, founder of Kaaj Ventures, USA, who delivered the inaugural address, spoke on “newer trends for entrepreneurs” and listed “data (data is the new oil for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), 5G, Human Genomics and Personalised Medicines, Digitizing Old to New (Internet Applications), Block Chain and Infrastructure for Modern Situations” among them.

Further, he emphasised that all entrepreneurs need to have the vision, dream and passion to pursue their goal, besides the will to overcome the challenges they face while pointing out that were many pioneers, who came to Mysuru and “made it big”.

Member-HR, Capacity Building Commission (CBC), Government of India, R. Balasubramaniam, in his address, called upon entrepreneurs to come together and shape the future of the country.

Elaborating on the vision of New India, Mr. Balasubramaniam referred to the aim of developing the country into a $ 5 trillion economy for which enabling systems, processes and conducive environment has to be built.

Technology-enabled governance will give entrepreneurs an extraordinary opportunity, he said while emphasising on “ease of living for citizens and ease of doing business”

Referring to the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar, Mr. Balasubramaniam said self-reliance should become part of our DNA. “My love is towards India, and anything positive coming out of it I accept it. We at CBC are looking at building the capacity of individuals, institutions and systems for government employees”, he said.

The highlight of the conference was the conferment of life-time achievement awards on Founder Chairman of Excelsoft Technologies M.H. Dhananjaya, Chairman of NR Group and NR Foundation R. Guru and former CEO OF Unilog Content Solutions Achutha B. Krishnamurthy.