TiCON conference on Business Scalability and Sustainability

April 11, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - MYSURU

TiECON Mysuru 2023, the annual flagship event of TiE Mysuru, will be held in the city on April 14 and 15.

“The event, with the theme of Business Scalability and Sustainability, will provide a unique platform for entrepreneurs in Mysuru to learn from and network with investors, business leaders, and policy makers to help their ventures scale rapidly and sustain profitably over a period of time,” said a statement issued by the organisers here on Tuesday.

The event, which will be held at Hotel Radisson Blu Plaza, will start at 5.30 p.m. on April 14 with opening remarks by Chair, TiECon 2023, Nagarajan Srinivasan, followed by welcome address by president of TiE Mysuru Sudhanva Dhananjaya.

The inaugural keynote address on “Excellence has no borders” will be delivered by executive chairman of Healthcare Global Enterprises Ajaikumar.

The address will be followed by lifetime achievement award ceremony for three persons. They include K.B. Ganapthy, chief editor, Star of Mysore, Abbas S. Vagh, MD of Decorative Laminates India Pvt. Ltd., and B.R. Pai, chairman and MD of VWF Industries.

A fireside chat with Mr Chair of TiE India Angels and Rajasthan Angels Mahavir Pratap Sharma, partner of Accel Partners Prashanth Prakash and MD of Rangsons Pavan Ranga will explore various dimensions of investing in start-ups followed by a closing keynote address on “Sporting Expectations” by Director of Mashal Sports Charu Sharma.

The second day will begin at 9.30 a.m. on April 15 with opening remarks by co-chair TiECON 2023 Mahesh Rao followed by inaugural keynote address on “India- A start up nation” by chairman of Manipal Global Education T.V. Mohandas Pai. This will be followed by a keynote address by brand guru Harish Bijoor and a session on incentivising industries to set up “Beyond Bengaluru” with chairman of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission B.V. Naidu.

Panel discussions on “Challenges in Scaling: Tier 2 cities” with founder director of Safe Hands 24/7 Services Pvt. Ltd. Shravani Pawar and founder and CEO of rProcess Outsources Services Pvt. Ltd. Savitha Mallappa and “New Technologies, New Markets, New Ecosystms” with co-founder and CEO Mukunda Foods Pvt. Ltd. Eshwar K. Vikas and co-founder and CEO Artpark Umakant Soni and founder and CEO Siply Sousthav Chakrabarty will be held.

The press release added that the other highlights of Day 2 include a session on “Story of Resilience and Endurance” with captain of Indian Blind Cricket team Shekhar Naik, a keynote address by member of RBI Board S, Gurumurthy, and felicitation of MD of Kaynes Technologies Ramesh Kannan.

The day will conclude with a talk on “Building for Bharat” by president of TiE Bengaluru Madan Padaki and prize distribution ceremony for the winners of TiE Unviersity Pitchfest 2023.

For registrations or more details, visit https://bit.ly/tiecon2023 or call 9448154063.