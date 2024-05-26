Tickets for local body polls only if party workers campaign in MLC elections, warns GTD

Former Minister and JD (S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda on Sunday warned party workers that they will become eligible to seek party tickets for the impending polls to local bodies including city corporations, only if they campaign for the party in the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency.

Addressing a joint meeting of leaders and workers of JD(S) and BJP in Mysuru, Mr. Gowda asked the party leaders and workers present to raise their hands if they were visiting colleges, schools, and other educational institutions to campaign for the party candidate K. Vivekananda.

Taking note that former corporators from the JD(S) had not raised their hands, Mr. Gowda pointed out that the elections to the local bodies and city corporations are likely to be held in the State after the declaration of Lok Sabha results.

“I know how many people from our party are working in these elections and visiting colleges as part of the campaign,” he said while asking the party leaders to come asking for B forms to contest the local body elections if they were working. “Or else, you can stay home,” he said.

Pointing out that only teachers, who were also voters, were working for the party candidate, Mr Gowda said the ensuing elections to the Legislative Council from South Teachers’ constituency was not about money. “Please take up the responsibility and visit the educational institutions,” he said.

The candidate Vivekananda, who is the joint candidate of BJP and JD(S) for the elections, said he had received the B form from the party leaders only on May 15, which gave him very little time to request all the party leaders from all the 29 assembly constituencies that comprise the South Teachers’ constituency.

He appealed for their co-operation and support in the elections. The South Teachers’ constituency encompasses Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan districts.

Mr. Vivekananda is pitted against Congress party’s Marithibbe Gowda, a four-time MLC, who is looking for his fifth straight win from the constituency in the ensuing elections.