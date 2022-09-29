Tickets for Jamboo Savari, Torchlight Parade from today

 District administration to act against blackmarketing of Dasara gold cards that were sold out within few hours of their release

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 29, 2022 19:50 IST

The Mysuru district administration on Thursday said it has taken legal steps in connection with the reports of blackmarketing of Dasara gold cards. 

The gold cards were released online and some agencies that bought the cards were said to have sold them at a higher rate. Each gold card was priced at ₹4,999 and admitted one person.

“The matter has come to my notice, and legal steps have been initiated. The public are requested to buy the gold cards only through online visiting www.mysoredasara.gov.in,” Deputy Commissioner and Dasara Special Officer Bagadi Gautham said in a release here.

The tickets for Jamboo Savari and Torchlight Parade will be released on the same website from September 30. The tickets too have to be purchased online visiting the site, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner has urged the public not to purchase gold cards and tickets from unauthorised persons or agencies.

The government was in no mood to introduce the gold cards this year. However, following pressure from the stakeholders of the tourism industry, it released the cards on Wednesday. All the 1,000 cards were sold out within a few hours of the release..

It is unclear whether the authorities were planning to release a second batch of the gold cards following huge demand, particularly among the tour and travel agencies, which are organising Dasara tours.

