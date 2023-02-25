Tibetan Festival in Mundgod from tomorrow

February 25, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Tibetan Chamber of Commerce has organised the weeklong Tibetan Festival from February 27 to March 5 at Lhamo Tsokpa Ground in Camp 3 of Tibetan settlement at Mundgod in Uttar Kannada district.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday, CEO, Tibetan Chamber Of Commerce Tsering Topgyal and National Co-Convenor of Core Group For Tibet, Amruth Joshi said that it would be a weeklong celebration of Tibetan culture and heritage. It would be a colorful and memorable event for visitors of all ages, they said.

Mr. Tsering Topgyal said that the festival would showcase a diverse range of events, including traditional music and dance, live creation of the sand mandala, carpet weaving and Thangka painting.

An exhibition-cum-sale of Tibetan handicrafts, and delicious Tibetan cuisine is also part of the Tibetan festival.

Mr. Amruth Joshi said that visitors would have the opportunity to witness Tibet medical camp and traditional Tibetan sports. In addition to the entertainment, the festival would also have talks on Tibetan Buddhism, Tibetan Medicine and the current political situation in Tibet, he said.

The festival is aimed at promoting the preservation of Tibetan cultural heritage and provides a platform for Tibetan artists, musicians and artisans to showcase their work to a wider audience. For more details on the festival, call 99588 70118.