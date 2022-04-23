‘Thyagi’ book released

It narrates the life of B.V.Chandraprasad Thyagi, one of the founders of DSS

It narrates the life of B.V.Chandraprasad Thyagi, one of the founders of DSS

Thyagi, a book that narrates the life and struggles of B.V.Chandraprasad Thyagi, one of the founders of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, was released in Hassan on Saturday. Senior DSS leaders, writers, intellectuals, politicians and hundreds of people who were associated with Thyagi’s activism were present at the event.

Thyagi, who was an employee at Visvesaraya Iron and Steel Limited in Bhadravati in the 1970s, began his struggle by fighting against untouchability being practised at the workplace. The canteen at VISL had a separate system to serve tea for Scheduled Caste employees. He criticised the practice, attracting the wrath of fellow workers from the ‘upper castes. Later he became an associate of B. Krishnappa, who was teaching at a college in Bhadravati and founded the Dalit Sangharsha Samiti.

Active involvement in the agitations for the rights of Dalits prompted Thyagi to quit his job and move to Hassan, to start his activities in his native place. Since 1980 he led many struggles and ensured the depressed sections got justice with the active support of his associates of DSS and Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha. He served as chairman of the Karnataka State Slum Clearance Board and died in March 2006 at the age of 55.

The book includes articles written by Thyagi’s associates, family members and noted leaders of the Dalit and farmers’ movement. It has been edited by M.S. Shekhar, S. Narendra Kumar and Appagere Somashekhar.

Prof. Shekhar, one of the editors, in his remarks said the initial plan was to bring out a biography of Thyagi. However, during the course of work, it took a different shape. “If ever Thyagi had written an autobiography it would have been one of the best works in Kannada. But he was more interested in writing slogans on the walls”, he said. He also stressed the need for bringing out books on the life and struggle of many Dalit activists spread across the State. The study centres named after B.R. Ambedkar and Jagjivan Ram in the universities should work towards recording the lives of such activists.

.Ravivarma Kumar, former Advocate General, who inaugurated the book launch programme, recalled that Thyagi brought significant change in the lives of many Dalits. He led many protests seeking land, shelter and employment for the Dalits. “Thyagi died because of health problems. And, he could not give attention to his health because of his hectic activities. He travelled to different places to organise people and went to bed many days without proper food. That took a toll on his health”, he said.

.Aravind Malagatti, who released the book, remarked that the book could be a source of inspiration for reviving the Dalit movement in the present time. Former Ministers H.C. Mahadevappa, Motamma, theatre personality Janardana (Janni), activists Indira Krishnappa, Thyagi’s wife Chandramma, DSS (Ambedkar Vada) president Mavalli Shankar, senior DSS leaders N.Venkatesh, Guruprasad Keragodu, writer Banu Mushtaq and others were present.

The book has been published by Roopa Publications. It costs ₹380.