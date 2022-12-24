  1. EPaper
#THtalksBengaluru | Six new pre-paid auto stands to come up near Namma Metro stations in Bengaluru  

December 24, 2022 05:01 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Out of the 16 old pre-paid stands, while three in MG Road, Kempegowda Bus Stand and Sampige Road have been revived, the BMRCL is planning to create six new auto stands.

Out of the 16 old pre-paid stands, while three in MG Road, Kempegowda Bus Stand and Sampige Road have been revived, the BMRCL is planning to create six new auto stands. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Considering the key role efficient auto rickshaw services play in reducing traffic congestion, M A Saleem, the Special Commissioner (Traffic) for Bengaluru said the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) is now focusing on reviving pre-paid auto stands in the city which were shut down due to Covid 19.

“Out of the 16 old pre-paid stands, we have already revived three — MG Road, Kempegowda Bus Stand and Sampige Road. Additionally, the BMRCL is also planning to create six new auto stands,” he said. The auto stands will come up in places like commercial areas, bus stands and hospitals where people use autorickshaw services the most, Mr. Saleem added. 

Readers had also sought solutions from the traffic chief for the “autorickshaw menace” in the city. Responding to the same, Mr. Saleem said if any citizens faced harassment from auto drivers, they could make use of BTP’s special helpline number (080-22868444/22868550) or Whatsapp number to complain.

“Any complaints like overcharging or refusing to go on hire, they can even send a message on WhatsApp and we will book cases against them.”

