ThtalksBengaluru: Chat with officials from Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board on March 7

March 03, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

It is officially exam season. As the countdown to the II PU and class X board exams begins, ThtalksBengaluru provides students and parents with the opportunity of talking to officials from the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board.

On March 7, Prasanna Kumar, senior assistant director (examination) for Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, along with subject experts, will answer your questions as they participate in #ThtalksBengaluru, a live chat with The Hindu and its readers from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

They will answer a wide range of questions from examination phobia, exam preparations, concentration problems, to confusion in the subject.

You can send in your questions via mail (letters.bangalore@thehindu.co.in) or on Twitter handle (@THBengaluru) right away, apart from participating in the live chat on Tuesday.

