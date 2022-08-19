Throwing eggs at leaders not acceptable, says Joshi

Pralhad Joshi | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi has said that the incident wherein eggs were thrown at Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s car is not acceptable and the BJP will not support any such activity.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Joshi said that while everyone has the right to protest, it should be done in a democratic way and no one should cross the Lakshman Rekha. The government will take suitable action against those involved in the act, he said.

“What we have now in the country is a fake Congress. And, to appease the fake Gandhis, Siddaramaiah is talking lightly about Veer Savarkar.”Pralhad Joshi,Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs

However, Mr. Joshi added in the same breath that Mr. Siddaramaiah too should stop inciting people to indulge in such acts through his words.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we have now in the country is a fake Congress. And, to appease the fake Gandhis, Mr. Siddaramaiah is talking lightly about Veer Savarkar. Probably, he is floating in the illusion that criticising Savarkar will fetch him Muslim votes,” he said.

Mr. Joshi said that Veer Savarkar was sentenced to 11 years in Kala Pani and sought to know whether any of the fake Gandhi families underwent such severe punishment.

The Union Minister said that already in several States, the Congress has lost power and in some States, not a single Member of Parliament is from the Congress. In only two States, the Congress is in power and without realising this reality, the Congress leaders are dreaming of coming to power in Karnataka, he quipped.