Three youths stabbed in separate incidents as New Year revelry turns awry

New Year revelry turned awry on Sunday night with the death of three youths in separate incidents in the city.

A 25-year-old cab driver was stabbed by his friend following a heated argument outside a wine store in J.P. Nagar Phase I. According to the police, Hemanth Kumar, his brother Ravi Kiran, 27, and their friend Amruth, 24, were in an inebriated state. Kumar left the group to buy food, but when he returned he found them arguing. Kumar took his brother’s side, which angered Amruth. In a fit of rage, he stabbed Kumar. JP Nagar police have registered a case and are on the lookout for Amruth.

In the second incident, in Shakambari Nagar, a 27-year-old MBA student was stabbed by a group of boys on Sunday night. Police said the group of boys, who hailed from a nearby slum, had finished cutting a cake when the victim walked by them. They stabbed Amit to death. Incidentally, a Hoysala jeep had patrolled the area just a few minutes ago. TThe police said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder and are on the lookout for the suspects.

In another case in Bellandur, a man was stabbed during new year celebrations. The deceased has been identified as Shivaram, 25, a resident of Kasavanahalli. The incident took place around 1 a.m. when Sivaram and seven of his friends were heading to their house in the slum quarters on Kasavanahalli Main Road. The group got into an argument midway. Things got out of hand when they stabbed Shivaram multiple times. Locals rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The Bellandur police have arrested five of the accused Ramkumar, Santhosh Kumar, Nazir, Sridhar, and Vinod. Two minors have been secured to produce before the Juvenile Justice Board.