Three youths killed in road accident near Kalaburagi

Their bike collided with a lorry near Koodi Dargah in Kalaburagi district

Their bike collided with a lorry near Koodi Dargah in Kalaburagi district

Three youths died on the spot when the bike they were traveling on collided with a lorry near Koodi Dargah at Farhatabad village in Kalaburagi district late Friday night.

Deceased were identified as Lakshman Ravi Mallabad (19), Akash Sharnappa Badiger (25) and Shivu Siddappa Myageri(24), all residents of S. N. Hipparga village in Jewargi taluk.

The accident occurred when all the three were traveling from Somanathhalli to Hasnapur village and the lorry was moving from Kalaburagi to Jewargi.

Farhatabad police has registered a case.