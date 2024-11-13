Three youths go missing after coracle overturns in Sharavathi backwaters in Sagar taluk

Shivamogga

Three youths went missing after the coracle they were in capsized in in Sharavathi backwaters near Kalasavalli in Sagar taluk on Wednesday.

Chetan, 28 of Sigandur, Sandeep, 30, of Hulidevarabana and Raju, 28 of Ginivara are feared to have drowned. They were part of a five-member group that was crossing the backwater by a coracle. When the lightweight boat turned over, they fell off. Two of them did succeed in swimming back to the bank.

Many people gathered at the spot after information about the incident spread in the villages. The police reached the spot. The efforts are on to trace the missing persons.

