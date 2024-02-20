ADVERTISEMENT

Three youth arrested on the charge of raping three minor girls

February 20, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested three youths on the charge of raping three minor girls in Mugalkhod near Raibag of Belagavi district.

The offence is said to have occurred on February 14. The case was registered a few days thereafter.

Halappa Babaleshwar, Halappa Giddavvagol and Gopal Gadiwaddar are the arrested youths.

They are facing the charge of kidnapping the three minor girls and sexually assaulting them in a farm in Mugalkhod.

The accused also threatened the victims that they will kill them if they revealed the offence or lodged a complaint against them.

The accused are acquaintances of the families of the victims.

The case has been filed under PoCSO Act and IPC, the police said.

