Three youngsters use recycled plastic bottles to quench thirst of birds

March 17, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In order to help the birds quench their thirst in the scorching summer heat, a team of three youngsters in Kalaburagi city have come forward to make water feeders from recycled plastic bottles for birds.

The three graduates Rahul Katti, Rahul Patil, and Achut Kulkarni started this initiative six years ago, and continue to ensure that no bird is left thirsty during summer.

To achieve this, they engaged themselves in arranging recycled plastic bottles and handcrafted them making it convenient for birds to drink water from the bottles hanging from the trees.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Rahul said that their team started with 100 bottle feeders in 2018, and have now set up more than 800 bottles this summer. They have covered most parts of trees on the ring road stretch, and trees on either the sides of the road from Naganahalli cross to Police Training Centre, Shahabad road, localities around Koranti Hanuman temple on the outskirts of the city, and few gardens and parks established by the city corporation, where there is water scarcity, he added.

He says that they have created water feeders without any expense, using waste recycled water bottles. Every day, they require around 100 to 130 litres of water to fill all the bottles; and the team will also clean the bottle feeders twice a week.

Besides bottle feeders, the team has set up 100 feeder trays this year to feed avians with seeds and grains along with quenching their thirst. The team expresses that their aim is to set up water feeder bottles across the city in the coming days.