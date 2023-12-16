ADVERTISEMENT

Three-year-old girl run over by car outside apartment

December 16, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The girl was playing outside the apartment in Bellandur police station limits

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl succumbed to internal bleeding after being run over by a car while she was playing outside the apartment in Bellandur police station limits on December 10. A complaint was filed on Friday.

Initially, the parents, Jog Jutar and Anitha from Nepal, working as domestic help, found the girl lying outside the gate unattended. They suspected she might have got injured due to a fall.

However, during treatment, the doctors at NIMHANS found fracture injuries on her shoulder and legs and said she died due to internal injuries. During the post mortem, they suspected something fishy, following which the parents filed a complaint with the Bellandur police seeking a detailed probe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police analysed the CCTV camera footage and found a car from the same apartment running over the girl, even as a few people passed by oblivious to the child lying there and writhing in pain.

The case has been transferred to the Bellandur traffic police for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US