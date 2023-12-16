GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-year-old girl run over by car outside apartment

The girl was playing outside the apartment in Bellandur police station limits

December 16, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl succumbed to internal bleeding after being run over by a car while she was playing outside the apartment in Bellandur police station limits on December 10. A complaint was filed on Friday.

Initially, the parents, Jog Jutar and Anitha from Nepal, working as domestic help, found the girl lying outside the gate unattended. They suspected she might have got injured due to a fall.

However, during treatment, the doctors at NIMHANS found fracture injuries on her shoulder and legs and said she died due to internal injuries. During the post mortem, they suspected something fishy, following which the parents filed a complaint with the Bellandur police seeking a detailed probe.

The police analysed the CCTV camera footage and found a car from the same apartment running over the girl, even as a few people passed by oblivious to the child lying there and writhing in pain.

The case has been transferred to the Bellandur traffic police for further investigation.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / murder / crime / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.