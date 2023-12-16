Three-year-old girl run over by car outside apartment

December 16, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a tragic incident, a three-year-old girl succumbed to internal bleeding after being run over by a car while she was playing outside the apartment in Bellandur police station limits on December 10. A complaint was filed on Friday.

Initially, the parents, Jog Jutar and Anitha from Nepal, working as domestic help, found the girl lying outside the gate unattended. They suspected she might have got injured due to a fall.

However, during treatment, the doctors at NIMHANS found fracture injuries on her shoulder and legs and said she died due to internal injuries. During the post mortem, they suspected something fishy, following which the parents filed a complaint with the Bellandur police seeking a detailed probe.

The police analysed the CCTV camera footage and found a car from the same apartment running over the girl, even as a few people passed by oblivious to the child lying there and writhing in pain.

The case has been transferred to the Bellandur traffic police for further investigation.