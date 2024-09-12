ADVERTISEMENT

Three-year-old girl crushed to death under school van in Kalaburagi district

Published - September 12, 2024 08:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old girl was crushed to death on the spot after coming under the rear wheels of a school van at Shivapur village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Khushi Bannatti, daughter of Rajashekar, a resident of Shivapur village.

According to sources, the incident occurred when Rajashekar left home to receive his son from the school bus at the drop point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, his daughter Khushi Bannatti too followed him which he did not notice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The girl came under the rear wheels of the school van when the driver was taking a turn. She died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Afzalpur Police have arrested driver of the school van Shreeshail. They have registered a case against him.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US