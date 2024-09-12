Three-year-old girl crushed to death under school van in Kalaburagi district

A three-year-old girl was crushed to death on the spot after coming under the rear wheels of a school van at Shivapur village in Afzalpur taluk of Kalaburagi district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Khushi Bannatti, daughter of Rajashekar, a resident of Shivapur village.

According to sources, the incident occurred when Rajashekar left home to receive his son from the school bus at the drop point.

Meanwhile, his daughter Khushi Bannatti too followed him which he did not notice.

The girl came under the rear wheels of the school van when the driver was taking a turn. She died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Afzalpur Police have arrested driver of the school van Shreeshail. They have registered a case against him.

