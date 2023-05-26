HamberMenu
Three-year-old dies, 30 fall sick after drinking contaminated water in Raichur district

May 26, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old boy died and over 30 people took ill after drinking contaminated water in Relakmardi village, Deodurg taluk of Raichur district, on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Hanumanth.

Of the 30 people suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting, some were shifted to the Arakera Community Health Centre in Deodurg and the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

According to sources, villagers were all these days consuming water from the overhead tank which had not been cleaned for the last several years. The villagers were forced to drink contaminated water as the sewage water was getting mixed with the drinking water due to leakage in the pipeline.

Though a RO (reverse osmosis)-based water purification unit was installed in the village, it has been out of use for a long time, said Tahsildar Yellappa Subedar.

Taluk Health Officer Banadeshwar, Panchayat Development Officer Renuka and Gram Panchayat president Nagaraj visited the village and the hospital to record the facts of the incident.

