Three-year-old deer rescued from well near Kundapur

The personnel of the Forest Department rescued a deer which had fallen into a well at Asodu near Kundapur in Udupi district on Wednesday.

The deer had fallen into the 30-feet deep well early in the morning. The occupants of the house noticed it and informed the Forest Department at around 8 a.m.

The Forest Department personnel reached the spot and began rescue operations. A local person got down the well and managed to tie the deer and it was later lifted out.

Prabhakar Kulal, Range Forest Officer (RFO), told The Hindu that the rescue operation lasted about 20 minutes.

“The three-year-old male deer did not have any injuries. After it was lifted out we sprayed water on it. It got up and ran into the nearby reserve forest," he said.