Three-year-old deer rescued from a well near Kundapur

Forest Department personnel on Wednesday rescued a deer which had fallen into a well at Asodu near Kundapur in Udupi district.

The deer had fallen into a 30-feet deep well early in the morning. The occupants of the house noticed it and informed the Forest Department at around 8 a.m., who reached the spot and began rescue operations.

A local person got down the well and managed to tie the deer and it was later lifted out.

Prabhakar Kulal, Range Forest Officer (RFO) told The Hindu that the entire rescue operation lasted about 20 minutes.

“The three-year-old male deer did not have any injuries. After it was lifted out, we sprayed water on it. It got up and ran into the nearby forest reserve,” he said.

“Deer are routinely spotted in this area as the forest is nearby,” he added.