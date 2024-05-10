ADVERTISEMENT

Three workers killed in mishap at Jindal Steel Plant in Ballari

Published - May 10, 2024 03:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The workers were killed while carrying out maintenance work of a water pipeline

The Hindu Bureau

Three workers were killed in a mishap while carrying out the maintenance work of a water pipeline at Jindal Steel Plant at Toranagallu in Ballari district on May 10.

The deceased were identified at Jedappa of Bhuvanahalli, Mahadevan from Chennai and Sushant from Bengaluru.

The tragic incident occurred when the three men were carrying out a repair of the pipeline connected to the water tank, without shutting off the water supply.

Mahadevan, who was repairing the pipeline, slipped and fell into water tank due to the high-pressure of the water jet. In a bid to rescue him, Sushant and Jedappa too jumped into the water tank, resulting in the death of all three.

