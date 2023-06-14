Three workers from Chhattisgarh die as earthmover runs over them in Raichur

June 14, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Yadgir

Three workers from Chhattisgarh were killed after an earthmover ran over them in Neelavanji village in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district early on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Vishnu, 28-year-old Shivaram and 30-year-old Balaram.

It is said that all were from Balenpal village of Dantewad district in Chhattisgarh. They were working under a borewell agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased were sleeping on the field after drilling a borewell in the early hours when the earthmover ran over them, the police said.

The police seized the vehicle. Deodurg Police have booked a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.