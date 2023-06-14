Three workers from Chhattisgarh die as earthmover runs over them in Raichur

June 14, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - Yadgir

Three workers from Chhattisgarh were killed after an earthmover ran over them in Neelavanji village in Deodurg taluk of Raichur district early on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Vishnu, 28-year-old Shivaram and 30-year-old Balaram.

It is said that all were from Balenpal village of Dantewad district in Chhattisgarh. They were working under a borewell agency.

The deceased were sleeping on the field after drilling a borewell in the early hours when the earthmover ran over them, the police said.

The police seized the vehicle. Deodurg Police have booked a case.